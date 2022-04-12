newsletters, editors-pick-list,

RSL sub-branch executive Geoff Robinson is hoping to take RSL in a new direction at this year's Mudgee Anzac Day service. To begin, there will be a Dawn service at 6am followed by a traditional breakfast at the Club for serving and ex-serving ADF members. The community is then invited to gather from 10.20am outside of Club Mudgee for the March at 10.40am. The Main Service will take place at 11am. "Everybody is invited of course," Mr Robinson said. There will be a lunch at 12.30pm for all the serving and ex-serving personnel and their families. "We're especially inviting the families and that includes children, to the lunch," Mr Robinson said. "We're trying to make a special effort there and take the RSL in a different direction, we're trying to include as many family members as possible." The community is encouraged to pay their respects and lay a wreath on the cenotaph. Kandos RSL sub-branch is inviting the community to attend its Dawn service at 6.30am at the Community Hall and breakfast to follow. There will be a main March taking off at 10.45am from the Rotunda park residents are advised to assemble at 10.30 am and the Main commemorative service will follow at 11am. Rylstone RSL sub-branch will host a Dawn service at 6am in front of the Memorial Hall in the main street. Gulgong RSL sub-branch invites the community to its 2022 Anzac services. People can form outside the old fire station on Herbert Street for the Dawn March at 5.45am followed by a Dawn service at 6am. Breakfast will follow at the RSL Club at 7am. A graveside memorial will take place at Gulgong Cemetery at 9am for Constable Athol Johnson who was a police officer and World War II Veteran, who was murdered in Gulgong on Anzac Day in 1958. Residents are encouraged to form again at 10.25am for the main March followed by the main Service at 11am and a lunch at the RSL Club at 12.30pm. The RSL sub-branch welcomes and encourages everybody to come along and commemorate. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/8aad44be-0f56-4e4c-9a5a-7a8a32cc5663.jpg/r0_202_4800_2914_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg