As the Federal Election officially 'kicks off', Calare residents prepare to elect their local House of Representatives member, and vote for Senators for New South Wales in Federal Parliament. While the personal attacks of politicians on one another make headlines, in Calare voters are more concerned about how those standing for election in the Central West propose to contribute to decision making about the issues that matter to our residents, our community, and our world. The Uniting Church has a history of creating respectful opportunities for discussion about things that matter. As Rev Sharen Hollis, president of the Uniting Church, writes: "In the midst of the challenges we face, we encourage current and future leaders of our country to work with courage and commitment, and to work collaboratively with communities, to provide all people and all of God's creation with every opportunity to flourish and to live life abundantly." In the Mudgee region, at this point in our history, our communities face both challenges and opportunities. Our area enjoys continued strong growth locally in tourism, and our own success has placed further stress on housing affordability in the area, increasing the cost of living for all. The transition underway globally towards renewable energies signals uncertainty in our region where employment in coal mining is important. We hope to encourage those candidates who are asking for our vote, to share with us how they believe these challenges should be faced; what they see is needed to grasp those opportunities; andhow they plan to work for the people of the Mudgee region in Parliament to address the things that matter in the Central West. We've invited all registered candidates to come together on Sunday April 24 at 2pm at the Mudgee Uniting Church to share their answers to these questions. Everyone is invited to come along and hear what our Calare candidates have to say. Afternoon tea will be provided and we look forward to seeing you there. For further information, please contact Pastor Greg Smith on 0429 916 191 or revgregsmith@hotmail.com. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

