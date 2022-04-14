Easter is a beacon for hope and new beginnings

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Who doesn't love the Easter break? For those who don't work in healthcare or retail (or any kind of weekend or shift work), it's four days off to enjoy good food, good company, head to church for those who celebrate, or get away for a few days. Now for me, Easter is a little different. In the latest Voice of Real Australia newsletter, I spoke about growing up Greek Orthodox and what Easter means to me. Easter holds a special place in my heart. I love attending church during the Easter period and I love what it represents; sacrifice, resurrection and hope. From a religious point of view, Easter is about the death and resurrection of Christ. It's about new beginnings, and hope. And really, when you think about it, we could all benefit from a new beginning. The last few years have been tough on all of us. We've had droughts, bushfires, floods, COVID, and war. Now more than ever, we need to hold on to hope and start afresh. Here's hoping the Easter long weekend provides all with a reminder of the value of family and loved ones - not just for special occasions, but year-round. No matter what faith you belong to, or even if you don't belong to any - take the time to spend it with your family and friends, eat good food, laugh and enjoy a well-earned break. More importantly here's hoping the Easter weekend provides all with a reminder of the value of family and loved ones - not just for special occasions, but year-round. Hold the ones you love close, savour the highlights in life and let's look to the future with new hope. - Vera Demertzis, ACM journalist This week the Mudgee community was pleased to hear that Anzac Day commemorations would be returning for 2022. There was also some bittersweet news with the announcement of Mick O'Sullivan's Learn To Swim's site and business for sale, and if you've been in Mudgee for a minute or two, chances are you know who Mick O'Sullivan is. In case you missed it you can read all about it here. The Mudgee Guardian would like to wish the community and all of its loyal readers a safe and Happy Easter and we'll be back on Monday to provide you with all the latest news and sport. Don't forget to pick up your copy of the paper on Good Friday or when you subscribe you can view a digital version on our website and continue to support local journalism. - Alanna Tomazin, ACM journalist

