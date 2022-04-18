New COVID cases across the health district down by hundreds on recent peak

coronavirus,

NEW COVID cases across the Western NSW Local Health District remain well down after a run of three days of cases in the 700s. The health district reported 439 new cases in the 24 hours to 4pm on Sunday (110 from PCR tests and 329 from RATs) after reporting 402 cases in the 24 hours beforehand and 501 cases the day before that. It followed 792, 758 and 712 new cases respectively over three consecutive reporting periods. IN OTHER NEWS AROUND MUDGEE: Looking at the state, there were 11,166 new COVID cases in the most recent reporting period - 6802 from RATs and 4364 from PCR tests. NSW Health says there are 1576 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, up by 49 on the previous 24 hours. Of those, 67 people are in intensive care, up by three on the previous day, and 22 require ventilation, up by four. NSW Health reported the deaths of four people with COVID-19: three men and one woman. Two were from Western Sydney, one from Sydney's north and one from the Central Coast. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

