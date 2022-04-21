news, local-news,

It was an emotional day for Robert Joseph on Thursday, April 14 as he hung up his helmet with the 387 Mudgee Fire and Rescue NSW crew for the last time. He joined the brigade on April 15, 1980 and had his last shift on April 15, 2022, marking 42 years to the exact date. "It was time to back off a bit now, I've slowed down in my older age and I feel I've done my stint for the community," he said. "I loved it while I was there but there comes a time where you've gotta face reality and I thought now's the time." Robert said he joined the brigade because he wanted to give back to the community. "I didn't know whether I was going to join the fire brigade or the VRA and Dennis Bennett who was in the fire brigade said to me they were a few blokes short, and to come and join so that's how I got in," he said. Over the years he'd seen quite a few changes but the biggest improvement for Robert was seeing the introduction of breathing apparatus. "In the old days you'd go to a fire and you'd just suck in so much smoke, it was terrible and you'd wake up of a morning and your tongue would be stuck to the roof of your mouth," he said. "Everything these days is toxic when it catches fire so it's a big plus to see that improvement, and also the trucks with a lot more equipment," he said. "All it [the truck] used to carry years ago was a little tool box and a whole heap of hoses but now we have the jaws of life and equipment for rescues." Robert said being a firefighter, no two jobs were the same. "You never get two fires that are identical. I've seen a lot, house fires, car fires, truck fires, accidents, over the years I've been to some nasty ones, plane crashes, hot air balloons coming down and truck crashed and gas fires," he said. "But when your pager goes off you jump in your car and head to the station." He said he was going to miss the comradery with the brigade boys more than anything. "I won't miss the phone and that going off at 2am, in the middle of the night or in the middle of winter," he joked. "But yeah just the comradeship with the boys I'll miss more than anything, it's definitely a team effort at the brigade," he said. "One bloke couldn't do it by himself, you've got to be a team player. "Some days you might be at a job with all your gear on and you can't see your hand in front of you with all the smoke, so you've got to have faith with the bloke you've got in there with you. "You don't want someone who's gonna bowl out and leave you behind, it's a team effort and I've been lucky enough to work with some great blokes over the years," he said. "I'd like to thank all the boys I've worked with over the years, without them I'd of been nothing, it all comes down to the boys." Robert said he had no regrets and would've liked to have gotten his 45 years of service up his sleeve but turning 68 next month, he knew it was time to give up. "I enjoyed it that's why I stayed so long, but it's time to step aside and let someone else have a go now." He encouraged people to join their local emergency services whether it was with FRNSW, the RFS, the VRA or the SES. "It's all about your community and looking after your own and all those services have a good working relationship which is what you need in a small town," he said. "Without emergency services there's a lot of people that wouldn't be here if it wasn't for people like us." Robert was farewelled with a ceremony for his commitment to the Mid-Western Regional Council area where he was presented with a certificate of appreciation and a token from the station. Mudgee Fire Station captain Mark Collins wished Robert and his wife Karen all the very best in their retirement and for their service and commitment to the brigade. "They lived in the station for a few years and Karen would take the calls. Robert had amazing skills and he also did some time with the supercars as a fire marshall," he said. "His many years of experience was a guidance to all members of the brigade and he's led a number of our community engagement activities, he's always been an active member. "We're so grateful for the time he served with us."

