THEY'VE been an untouchable team throughout their history in the Mid West Cup competition but will the CSU Mungals be able to maintain that invincible aura in the Woodbridge Cup in 2022? The Mungals will have an eighth straight title on the agenda this season but coming out of the Mid West Cup and into a battle against new opponents adds a great deal of uncertainty into how their new season might play out. It's both an exciting and daunting season ahead in the eyes of CSU Mungoes president and Mungals team member Lily Walsh, who said the interest for the women's team this season was bigger than ever. "It's been really interesting for our club to move across to a different competition, and they've also got some different rules in Woodbridge that we have to assess ... though it's a very well organised competition," he said. "It's the first time in Mungals history that we've had to do a trial for the women's team. We had a massive amount of girls sign up, so our coaches Blake [Armstrong] and Ray [Sargent] have had to do some trials. "Everyone's very excited and we're not really sure what the new competition's going to bring, for the men or women." The Mungals go into the new competition with virtually no idea of what to expect from their rivals, except for the Cargo Heelers, who forced the CSU side into an extra-time grand final in 2020. That was the closest any side has come to taking down the Mungals in a grand final during their ongoing streak of seven consecutive premierships. The 22-20 result is a game that is remembered fondly by all Mungoes members, and it's hoped that it's a sign of more great contests to come in a new arena. "I think we're a little nervous, especially coming up against Cargo, which is a rematch of the 2020 grand final," Walsh said. "I think the boys are also a little uncertain of what to expect. It will be a very different competition and no-one can afford to be complacent at any point." The Mungals have managed to retain a strong core group of players from the team who beat Orange United 34-0 in last year's Mid West Cup decider. "We have players like Georgia Woodhouse, Fallon Attwater, Amber Hanrahan and Tamia Martin who are returning. We have a lot of new girls, and two of them have come across from Nyngan Tigers. They're great players," Walsh said. "We've had a couple of new faces to the game in general and they've picked things up really quickly. It's looking like it's going to be a good year. "There's definitely a lot of buzz and everyone's keen to get into it. We really want to chase the premiership again." CSU will have a run of matches against new Woodbridge Cup opposition over the first month of play. Their opener away to Grenfell is followed by games against Eugowra and Manildra and then after the bye they'll play host to Condobolin. "I think it'll be really exciting because there's going to be new challenges and new teams every week. It's never going to feel repetitive," Walsh said. "Our first home game against Eugowra is one that we're very keen for."

