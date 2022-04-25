newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Hundreds, if not thousands, flocked to the Mudgee central business district to participate in Anzac Day celebrations on Monday, April 25. People lined Mortimer, Church and Market Streets to watch those who formed this year's march, offering a round of applause to service men and women. The commemoration service a short time later was met with the same numbers, leaving any latecomers with all but small pockets of opportunity to watch the service led Mudgee RSL sub-branch president, Geoff Robinson. The wreath laying ceremony marked the final moment of the 2022 Anzac Day service.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/19b060af-3034-4453-8f78-f70d92fd70bd.JPG/r0_3_4800_2715_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg