Three people were injured over the weekend following an ATV crash on the outskirts of Cudal. NSW Ambulance were called to Rutherfield Lane - which sits off Canowindra Road - at roughly 5pm on Sunday, April 24. A spokesman for NSW Ambulance said: "We received reports that a buggy was flipped with persons who were trapped." "All three patients were transported to Orange Hospital as a result of the crash." The patients included a female in her 20s with a head injury, a female in her teens with a cut to the head as well as a male in his teens with a leg injury. The NSW Ambulance spokesman said the teenage boy was in a "serious condition" and the condition of the other two were unknown. Police, Rural Fire Service and the SES were also called to the scene of the crash.

