newsletters, editors-pick-list,

What does Anzac Day mean to you? For some, the day is about honouring a loved one and for others, it's about paying well-earned respect to serving, retired and deceased Anzac personnel. Ever since she was a little girl, May Williams has attended Anzac Day services. With a father, two uncles and a son who served, the day holds a special place in her heart. "It's very significant for me, Anzac Day, because my dad and uncles were involved. One of my uncles was in New Guinea and my other was a pilot at Lae. They've all passed away now," she said. "My youngest son did 12 years in the reserve Army and went overseas, so it means a lot to me." Each year, Ms Williams rotates her father's and uncle's medals as part of her Anzac Day attire which makes her "very, very proud". With six immediate family members enlisted in the Australian Navy, the spirit of the Anzacs runs deep within Mudgee Legacy Widows president, Elsie Atkins' bloodline. "My husband was in the navy, he was in Malaya. Three of my four daughters joined the navy, my son is also in there. I have two granddaughters, one is just about to go in," she said. Paying homage to servicemen and women on Anzac day is something Ms Atkins places great significance on. "It's a day to remember all of the service personnel who passed away in war and those who came home. It's important to remember what they have done and continue to do for us," she said. "I used to go to the main service when I was a child and march with the Mudgee school. I continue to attend Anzac Day services to this day. I've also gone to the dawn service for probably six, seven years now." For Mudgee locals Elissa Hyde and Ewan Thomas, Anzac Day is about "commemorating all of the hardships the soldiers went through, remembering the past and honouring the present". "It's good to show respect, I think, to show that they're appreciated, same with their families," Mr Thomas said. "We've come every year we've been here, so for about five years. It's always been popular out here, especially with the kids. It's good to see them getting up and attending," Ms Hyde added. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/c9217787-e704-4baf-8482-5b4786df269a.JPG/r277_0_4757_2531_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg