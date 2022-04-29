CWA, Mudgee CWA, 100 years, celebration, book launch, events, Sonja Lunn

The year was 1922. A year when the USSR was formally established, Howard Carter and his team discovered the entrance to the tomb of Tutankhamun, King Ingoda wins the Melbourne Cup, and the Mudgee CWA branch was formed. The first branch to be formed was Crookwell on May 10, with the Mudgee CWA being the second branch to form in NSW on May 23. With the branch set to celebrate their 100 year anniversary on Monday, May 23, the CWA rooms at 48 Market Street will open to the public from 10am - 2pm. There will be a live broadcast by radio station 2MG/1449AM, along with some amazing displays of memorabilia on offer. Of course in true CWA fashion, the CWA members will have a delicious selection of fresh scones with jam and cream, sandwiches, and tea and coffee available for $5 per serve. While walk-in's are welcome, bookings are preferred and can be made by phoning Genevieve Wills on 0411 574 611. At 11am the group will also be hosting the launch of their book "Mudgee CWA Branch - Celebrating 100 years". Written by Mudgee CWA Day Branch member, Sonja Lunn, the book takes the reader on an amazing journey through the past century and teaches them about the contribution Mudgee CWA has made to the local community. Printed locally by Print Storm, the books are just $25 each. For those interested, the Mudgee CWA branch meetings are as follows:

Celebrating a century in the community

Mudgee Day Branch- 11am, first Friday each month.



Mudgee Evening Branch- 5.50pm, second Monday each month.