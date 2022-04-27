newsletters, editors-pick-list, ANZAC DAY, police, orange

Nearly a dozen people were found with drugs in their system or over the legal blood alcohol limit as police carried out thousands of RBTs across the Central West over the Anzac Day long weekend. Central West Police District Inspector David Maher said despite these cases, he was "very, very happy" with how the weekend played out. "The roads were really good, we did have over 2800 RBTs during the period in the Central West," he said. "During that period we had five positive detections. One high range and the rest were mid-range PCA offences. We did have six positive drug samples taken from drug lick sticks." The Anzac Day traffic operation commenced at 12.01am last Friday (22 April 2022) and concluded at 11.59pm yesterday (Monday 25 January 2022). Double demerit points were in force for the duration of the operation for speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt, and motorcycle helmet offences. The Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, together with local police, patrolled roads across the state, targeting double demerit offences and the Fours Ds - drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving - with the aim of preventing injury and death. Across the state, police issued 7,217 speed infringements, laid 236 drink-driving charges, attended 267 major crashes, and conducted 114,477 breath tests. In terms of the Western region as a whole, there was a total of 804 infringements. Of those, 24 were PCA charges and 304 were speed infringements. Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden, said police would continue to run these operations in order to keep the community safe and target dangerous and irresponsible driving behaviour. "During what has been a busy period on our roads with school holidays, Easter and the Anzac long weekend, unfortunately police are still seeing risky driving behaviour," he said. "Those individuals who thought they could drink and drive without being caught have learnt the hard way this weekend. This is a timely reminder to have a plan B to make sure you return home safely." "Whilst the Anzac Day operation may have concluded, police will continue proactive taskings to keep the community safe."

