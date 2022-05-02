newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson believes one of the Western Rams region's main centres could host more NRL matches in the future. Dubbo's Apex Oval will host an NRL match for the second time in as many years in a couple of weeks, with the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Canberra Raiders to play on May 22, with full capacity expected at the game. South Sydney currently is in the second year of its two-year deal with Dubbo Regional Council and the state government to bring a game to the region but Cr Dickerson said there had been no discussions of lengthening the deal as of yet. "We haven't started the negotiations yet, the focus at the moment is the game coming up and doing our best to make sure it is a huge success," he said. "After that, we'll go through analyse the data from that, see how the finances worked and get some feedback from the community then negotiate with the NRL. "That will have to happen fairly quickly because as you can imagine when they put together the draw for next year fairly early." Other than negotiating to extend the current deal to bring NRL matches to Dubbo, Cr Dickerson said he also put forward another letter to the NRL. "The other thing that we've also done is separate to that, we've sent off a letter to the NRL to talk to them about the fact they are going to have an issue next year with the Women's (Football) World Cup," he said, looking ahead to 2023. "Some grounds will be unavailable for around two months next year because of the World Cup so I've sent a letter to the NRL to say if you are stuck and don't have a ground then we might be able to help you out." Tickets for the May 22 game are still on sale. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

