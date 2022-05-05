news, local-news,

An inmate has died in custody at the Junee Correctional Centre. Correction Service provider GEO Australia confirmed on Thursday that a 28-year-old male inmate died at the centre in the early hours of Tuesday morning. "The man was found unresponsive in his cell by staff around 5.15am and was pronounced deceased a short time later at 6.11am," a GEO Australia spokesperson said. It comes just months after the facility was rocked by two deaths in three days. Paramedics attended the scene, NSW Ambulance confirmed, and Corrective Services NSW and Police are now investigating the incident. All deaths in custody are subject to a coronial inquest. "GEO extends its condolences to the family and friends of the man," the spokesperson said. The man's death comes just three months after two inmates died within days of each other at the correctional facility. A 47-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell on January 26, then three days later a 48-year-old woman was also found unresponsive. The man had tested positive to COVID-19 the day before he died and was later included in the state's pandemic death toll, however it's understood the woman tested negative prior to her death. Junee Correctional Centre is one of the largest of its kind in NSW with a total capacity of 1270 beds and is privately operated by the GEO Group Australia.

