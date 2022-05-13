Are you tired of the election campaign?

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

You couldn't really be blamed for feeling a bit done with the whole election thing. While our coverage for Calare has rated well, there's certainly a sense of apathy surrounding this go around at the ballot box. From tit-for-tat back and forth with little discussion on policy to just outright misinformation and nonsense, it's no wonder people are tuning out. Anecdotally, it feels like everyone has already decided who they're voting for and the undecided voter will get to endure one one more week of wall-to-wall media coverage on the campaign trail. A question for you. Have you voted already? And do you know who your candidates are and what they stand for? What do you wish the media, both local and national, would do differently when it comes to coverage of elections and politics in general? I went and voted on Friday and while it was nice to get it done ahead of time, avoid the crowds and not have to worry too much about it, there is a part of me that wanted to be a part of the sort-of spectacle of election day. Plus, who can turn down a democracy sausage?! Over in news, this week we caught up with Mick at Three Tails Brewery and Smokehouse to talk about the year that's passed since their grans opening on April Fool's day in 2021. There's certainly nothing foolish about their future plans. Heading into the Global Powerlifting Committee Spring Nationals was more than just a competition for Dylan McDonald, it was a meet that would make or break his lifting career. We caught up with him following his record-breaking showing. For Mudgee Wombat James 'Fordy' Ford, there was no better way to celebrate his 100th game than with a 50-7 walloping of CSU at Jubilee Oval. We spoke with Fordy ahead of a bye this week for the Batties. If I listed everything worth writing about here you'd never make it to the end, so as always, head to our website for all your local and national news. Have a cracking weekend. - Editor, Benjamin Palmer

