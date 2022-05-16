Get our Editor's Weekly Wrap featuring the best local news and stories, as well as our Breaking News Alerts.

Mid-Western Regional Council has announced that Mudgee Skate Park will be closed tomorrow morning, Tuesday May 17, until noon as Council undertakes graffiti removal works.

Ad blocker issue

Your ad blocker may be preventing you from

being able to log in or subscribe.

No thanks, I’m keeping my ad blocker on