How to track sales team performance

Tracking your sales team's performance is essential to know whether or not they're on their way toward success. You risk channelling finances into sales strategies that don't yield business profits without tracking performance. This article will discuss different methods you can use to track the performance of your sales team.
1. Sales report template
A sales report template is a document you use to collect and analyse sales data. The data collected tell a story about how your sales strategy is impacting your business performance, whether you need to re-strategise, or if it's a matter of training your staff.
The benefit of recording data on a template is that you can be confident in standardised information for a more accurate depiction of performance than a narrative report. Sales report templates also assist your business with:
- Aligning sales team goals with the company goals
- Creating accountability among the sales representatives
- Setting future goals based on data collected and depicted in the template
- Creating a culture of transparency
- Encouraging a culture of teamwork and evaluation
There are different styles of a sales report template, and it's up to you to choose one that depicts the clearest and most accurate picture of your team's performance. Some of the best sales report templates are those that immediately highlight the aspects in which your sales numbers are decreasing.
When you can immediately identify a decrease in numbers, you're in a position to act upon the issue before it escalates. Sales report templates with built-in formulas mean that your information will be standardised and accurate compared to manual input.
2. Internal communication
Tracking your sales team's performance requires communicating your goal with the team and understanding why the sales patterns are the way they are. Sales report templates are crucial in showing you the sales picture, but communication is also needed to complement the reports to understand the depiction. Some of the critical discussion areas with your sales team are as follows:
Individual sales goals
You can track the performance of your sales team together with a sales report template by discussing the individual sales goals. Understanding the individual sales goals may help you see why the team members approach their mandates the way they do.
You are in a position to pick up whether they lack motivation. If they are, why is that the case? You can also appreciate the factors and dynamics that motivate them when they excel. This means you can facilitate those aspects for them to continue excelling.
Sales team goals
Having discussed individual goals as a team member, you can move forward to reviewing the team goals for the specific allocated task. If your business goals and aims do not align with those of the team's, there is a risk that it may operate from the point of disconnect. This may be one of the reasons why sales may fall below your target.
You have to connect with the team and share your business goals and motives, and only then will they align their individual goals and aim for higher business sales. This way, you can analyse performance because the team understands the bigger picture and how they should come together to achieve this.
3. Visual dashboards
You can create visual dashboards that illustrate how many sales items your team closed in a certain period and compare these intermittently. Some of the information in a sales dashboard is as follows:
Lead sources
The graphics with lead sources show where your customers are coming from or which channel influences their purchase. Hence, it's vital to know which sales channel works the most for your target market.
For instance, is it the door-to-door sales strategy that brings in customers or pop-up promotions? Is it the brochure-giving strategy that attracts the most attention and has the highest response rate?
The board should show which strategy your team executes the best, and then you can hone in on that strategy for as long as it's effective. You may also train your team in the areas that bring in the fewest lead sources or decide whether to scrap the strategy as it is not relevant for your target market even after utilising it for a long time.
Sales cycle
The visual dashboard can also record your team's sales cycle. How long does it take for the team to close a deal from when it opened? The patterns and trends can show you the strengths and weaknesses of the team member when it comes to different stages of the sales cycle so you can take action accordingly.
4. Observation
You can observe your sales team while they're in action throughout a specific period. When you set out to observe the team, you need to have articulated the main categories you're ranking them on. Such categories may include the following;
Presentation
How your sales team presents itself is as crucial as the product or service they are selling. Presentation is the first impression measurement of the potential customer. The more impressed a customer is, the more likely they'll give your sales team a chance to speak with them.
If they feel as if the team isn't taking the matter seriously by the way they present themselves, the more likely they won't engage them. You can observe whether your team is continuously presenting itself in the usual manner when it comes to dressing, manners and articulation, as all these falls under underperformance.
Market interaction
How your team communicates with customers has a direct effect on business sales. The more your team communicates effectively, the more likely your customers will engage with your products or services because they had a pleasant engagement or were satisfied with the value of your products.
Consider listening to your sales team's language when speaking with the market persuasively, and observe their body language. Over time, you can see whether your team is performing well in the one-on-one sales phase of the cycle. If sales calls are digital or over the phone, you can still observe the use of words and response style.
Call-to-action persuasion
The main objective of sales calls is to persuade the market to purchase or engage with your services. Thus, observing your sales team can help you determine whether the sales pitch used to market your products and services is an excellent call to action and whether it's convincing enough to drive sales.
Whether you aim to encourage the market to try out your products or visit your website or your physical shop, the call to action must bring around sales from your target market.
5. Customer feedback
Customer feedback is another way to track sales team performance. When you send a feedback survey to the customers in your database over periods, you can assess your team's performance based on customer rankings. Ranking sheets have different categories where customers can rate interaction with your sales team. Your team score will be based on communication, response rate, and product knowledge your team displays.
6. Self-appraisals
Self-appraisals are utilised to grade and assess sales team members on their progress based on previous performances. Self-appraisals require a standardised form where each member provides information required, such as deals closed, lost, won, or compromised.
As you do this for the team members, you should also gather performance data using the other methods discussed. Combining the self-appraisal data and assessment with leadership may show a better picture of the team's performance.
When carrying out self-appraisals, it's crucial to communicate its main goals and the plan of action to be carried out. By having these, your sales team will understand and value why it is done rather than window dress or play down their performance.
7. Business profits
Your business profits correlate with your sales team's performance. The higher the sales brought by your sales team, the more likely your business profits will be higher than your projected outcome. Remember that this isn't the only dynamic that influences your business sales, but it forms a core part.
Consider branding strategies, competition, market trends and patterns, policies and leadership styles as well, as they influence business profit and success. Therefore, analyse the sales team's performance within intertwining dynamics such as these.
Conclusion
The best means of tracking your sales team's performance is a combination of statistical data and qualitative analysis. Statistical data can be collected and organised in a sales report template. You may want to consider using a template with a formula set for your input to depict statistics accurately.
Having captured the data, you can then collect supporting qualitative data for a holistic view of performance. By speaking with your team about their individual and team-based sales goals, you can analyse and assess why they are performing at their level. It's also an opportunity to communicate your expectations with them.
You can also observe your team on the ground and assess their skills based on the various categories your business deems crucial for a sales team. The observations can feed into a visual dashboard that gives a snapshot of their performance. Customer feedback and business profits may also show your sales team's performance.