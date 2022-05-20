sport, local-sport,

HER aim was to be an impact player and spurred on by the chance to wear a NSW Country jumper on turf she considered hallowed, Marita Shoulders most certainly delivered. The Bathurst officer was part of the Country outfit that posted a 14-0 win against City in the NSW Women's Police game at Leichhardt Oval. That win was part of a big Sunday for teams in the yellow and maroon who took part in the NSW Rugby League Country versus City representative weekend. It's a day that Shoulders won't soon forget. "It was actually really amazing and to play at Leichhardt, like the eighth wonder of the world, being a Balmain girl [supporter] it was amazing to actually be there," Shoulders said. "The physical disability guys played before us and we could just hear the crowd in the shed. For Country to start it with a win there, we were just like 'Country all day'." This year was the second time that Shoulders has played in the NSW Women's Police City versus Country match, but her path to the representative jumper was a little different. Instead of selection being on based reputation, the City and Country sides were picked after April's inaugural women's NSW Police Cup. It made the standard of last Sunday's clash intense and it meant the front rower needed to go hard when injected into the contest. "Last year I didn't get named in the first squad, there was an injury and I got the call up, so this one was even sweeter. To be named at number eight in the starting team was pretty sweet," she said. "Being on the bench was a concern of mine, so I just made sure that when I was out there I made the impact. "I was doing as I was instructed, I was trying to do all the little things right, do my job. "We went out there and our forwards that first half absolutely dominated, to get the start like we did, we kept the pressure on and it lasted." To back up last year's victory in the inaugural clash and do it in a Country side skippered by good friend Sandra Laughlin made the victory even better. "It feels amazing to win. A player I previously played alongside like in the previous Jack Scott Cup, Sandra Laughlin, she was Two Blues, I was Penrith Shemus and since 2003 we've been playing against each other and we played for Sydney together," Shoulders said. "To be alongside her, and the trophy is named after her, it was pretty sweet. The trophy is named after the two captains from last year - the Gregory-Laughlin Shield." But it got even sweeter for Shoulders as she was driving back home to Bathurst. Messages of congratulations starting coming through. On further investigation Shoulders found out she had been successful in gaining NSW selection. "It was driving home and started to get some WhatsApp messages coming through like Apple CarPlay saying 'Congrats girls'," she said. "I had to get the other half on Facebook, then he rang me and said congrats. So that's how I found out. "Now is the next scary match and that's Steph Hancock." Hancock is a former Australian Jillaroos captain and will line up for the Queensland Police Women against Shoulders' NSW side at Leichhardt Oval on June 10. An Australia Women's Police side will be picked from that clash.

