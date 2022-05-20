Appreciate the 'right now'

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

We all have dreams, goals and ambitions. It is what drives us forward. It is also a large part of what motivates us each day. Without a doubt achieving those goals, dreams and ambitions is incredibly rewarding. But I can't help wondering if too often we are so focused on our targets for the future that we fail to enjoy and appreciate what is happening 'right now.' I will admit that I ask this question because I have realised just how much my time is spent setting planning rosters, future projects and what next week at work might look like. It is not that I am not happy in the moment, but too often I am not appreciating the present time. Taking a walk is one of the simplest things you can do and yet it is so restorative, just you and the fresh air. I took my son for a walk to the park recently on a rare, warm day and it was the first time in a long time that I was truly enjoying the moment - the 'right now.' It's such a shame that we are approaching a time of year that is so unfavourable to walking outdoors. As I returned to my work routine I also returned to a more rigid schedule - setting targets, making job lists for the work day, and factoring in the out-of-work chores - cooking, cleaning etc - so that I stayed on top of things. However it quickly occurred to me that I'd jumped back on the hamster wheel of routine motivated by a future target. Now don't get me wrong that focus on goals is a good thing, but I reminded myself that I also needed to pay attention to the 'right now.' If I was on a holiday road trip with a destination goal in a sunny location I would still take the time to appreciate the journey. I realised it was an attitude I needed to apply to every day life. At that point I stopped myself, looked around, looked at what I was doing and prompted myself to be present in the moment. I also noted that even if what I was doing in the present wasn't particularly enjoyable or exciting I could focus on the positives - a lesson learned, a sense of achievement or the chance to help someone else, for example. So what are you doing right now? You may be surprised at what can be experienced, and enjoyed, when you are present in the moment. Make the most of every day. Stay safe, Editor, Benjamin Palmer

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BsiwkMTjUiUfGgmGHtfdCy/204161b2-9cdc-48a0-a180-d1c68b277b4c.jpg/r12_285_5460_3363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg