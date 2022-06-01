Some greats of Australian racing will be on show at Dubbo Turf Club on Friday following the confirmation of the Wellington Cup field.
After being washed out again on Sunday, the $100,000 Wellington Cup was added to Friday's schedule at Dubbo Turf Club.
Being a qualifier for November's $2 million Big Dance, the event attracted a stellar field for Sunday's original meeting and the bulk of it remains ahead of Friday.
Knight (Jason Attard and Lucy Keegan-Attard), Ita (Bjorn Baker), Cognac (Richard and Will Freedman), and Spanish Point (Kris Lees) will also make the trip west from top stables.
The local area will also be on show with 2021 cup winner Reward Seeker to line up for Wellington trainer Michael Mulholland while Mudgee's David Smith will saddle up the in-form The Scotsman and Ecker Road will go around for Gilgandra's Bryan Dixon. The Mack Griffith-trained (Mudgee) Rule The World will also be in contention.
Berry is the biggest name of the jockeys travelling to compete while Waterhouse and Bott have secured Winona Costin and Jean Van Overmeire for Regal Stage and Major Artie respectively.
Major Artie will have to overcome drawing gate 18 while Ita and The Scotsman landed tricky gates 18 and 16 respectively.
Friday's meeting will be another bumper one for Dubbo Turf Club, with 10 races to be run.
Only two of those 10 events are without emergencies.
While the meeting was always going to be a popular one given a number of western area races have been washed out recently, it's another sign of the high regard the Dubbo surface is held in.
The first of 10 races will jump at 11.10am and the $100,000 cup is ninth on the card.
