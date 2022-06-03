Police are renewing calls for public assistance to help located missing man David Campbell.
Mr Campbell, aged 41, was last seen about 8pm on Monday, March 14, at a home in Bunglegumbie Road.
Advertisement
His family made a report to police after they were unable to get in contact with him.
Orana Mid-Western police started an investigation into his whereabouts, however he is yet to be located.
Police and family hold serious concerns for Mr Campbell's welfare.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 182cm tall, of large build, light brown hair, and stubble.
It is not known what he was wearing at the time.
Anyone with information regarding the 41-year-old's whereabouts are urged to contact Dubbo Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.