Mudgee Guardian

Dubbo's David Campbell has been missing since March 14

By Newsroom
Updated June 3 2022 - 2:38am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Campbell, aged 41, was last seen about 8pm on Monday, March 14, at a home on Bunglegumbie Road. Photo: NSW Police

Police are renewing calls for public assistance to help located missing man David Campbell.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.