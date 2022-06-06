Support and advice are available for local businesses, organisations and consumers on the ban of lightweight plastic bags, Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said.
Following extensive consultations with businesses for years, the ban on the use of plastic bags was implemented on June 1 by the NSW government as a step towards protecting the environment, Mr Saunders said.
Advertisement
Sixty percent of litter in NSW is single-use plastic items and packaging thus the NSW government passed the Plastic Reduction and Circular Economy Act 2021 in November and introduced the Plastics Action Plan in November last year.
The ban is expected to prevent almost 2.7 billion items of plastic litter from entering the environment in NSW over the next 20 years.
Since the legislation took effect, ongoing help and guidance are available for anyone who need it particularly on the use of old stock, adjustment to the ban and how businesses and organisations can transition smoothly.
Communications packs are also available in six languages such as Arabic, simplified and traditional Chinese, Hindi, Korean and Vietnamese.
They are available online such as social media tiles, web copy, and guides, as well as posters in an additional nine languages.
"This is a great step towards protecting our environment, but it's important businesses know they can get help and advice if they need it," Mr Saunders said.
"We know there is widespread support among businesses for the plastics ban, and in turn, local businesses have been supported through monthly webinars and community sessions as well as ongoing support hotlines."
Businesses has led the way when it came to protecting the environment and reducing the amount of plastic ending up in landfill, environment minister James Griffin said.
To ensure small businesses are ready for the changes this year, the NSW government engaged the National Retail Association (NRA) to deliver an education campaign supporting more than 40,000 businesses across NSW.
"I'm proud to see the ban on single-use plastic bags come into effect and the way businesses across the region have embraced the positive change that will ultimately mean less impact on the environment and reduced fees on waste," Mr Griffin said.
The state government is working with the National Retail Association to deliver targeted education campaigns for retailers, suppliers and community organisations impacted by the bans, to ensure that questions businesses might have are answered.
Banned from 1 June
Advertisement
Banned from November
Businesses can call the NRA free hotline 1800 844 946 for advice or visit http://www.dpie.nsw.gov.au/plastics-ban.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.