The wait for St Matthews Catholic School's secondary campus is almost over with just weeks left before total completion.
The keys to the state-of-the-art facility will land in the palms of Angela Myles early next month, who will principal the campus into the transition.
After the July handover various activities will take place, ranging from orientation days and professional learning opportunities, before classes sit for years 7 to 12 from October 11.
"We're at the very pointy end now. We're having lots of planning around what that transition looks like. It's been years in the making," Mrs Myles said.
"Every single thing is new from timetables to bus runs to the computer systems, everything is completely new so we've got a lot of transition planning to do.
"Students are really craving the new area, particularly the amount of outdoor space we'll have and the freedom of movement at that campus.
"It's just going to be phenomenal, they're getting very excited about it now."
The secondary campus was approved for construction by Bishop of Bathurst, Michael McKenna in August 2018 following a lengthy consultation with various stakeholders including the St Matthews Capital Works Reference Group, school management and staff, and the Mudgee community.
The $33 million project, which was fully-funded by the Catholic Diocese of Bathurst, demonstrates an investment in the St Matthews school community, according to Mrs Myles.
"For us, it shows a huge amount of confidence not only in the town itself, but also confidence in us as a school community," she said.
"To put that kind of investment behind us, I'm very grateful."
As a former St Matthews student, Mrs Myles is honored to be leading the school into the expansion.
"I feel incredibly privileged, to be honest, because I know this has been a long journey for the school community," she said.
"To be principal at this massive point in time for the school...it's a milestone that I get to be a part of and get the opportunity to lead which is such a privilege.
"Being an ex-student of the school myself, it makes it even more special for me to see this come to fruition after so much planning and time."
The nine-hectare Broadhead Road campus is expected to house 680 students from years 7 to 12.
Mrs Myles thanked North Construction for completing the works ahead of time and on budget.
