Mudgee Guardian

Two Mid-Western school zones to undergo improvements to make for safer journeys

By Newsroom
June 10 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 40km/h school zone sign in Mudgee. Picture: File

Two Mid-Western schools zones are set to undergo improvements, making trips all the more safer for students, parents, teachers and carers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.