Two Mid-Western schools zones are set to undergo improvements, making trips all the more safer for students, parents, teachers and carers.
As part of the $40.8 million School Zone Infrastructure Sub Program, a pedestrian refuge and kerb extensions at Mudgee Public School's zebra crossing on Perry Street will be constructed.
Meanwhile, the dragon's teeth line marking and school zone 40km/h patches on Swanston and Lue Streets will undergo repainting for Lue Public School.
"These projects will create safer pedestrian connections for children, their parents and carers, and the school community," Member for the Dubbo Electorate, Dugald Saunders said.
According to Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway, the NSW Government worked with the Mid-Western Regional Council to identify suitable projects for the region's schools.
