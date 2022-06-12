Mudgee Guardian
Subscriber

Central West claim 2022 Rowlands Colts Cup glory following unbeaten campaign in Tamworth

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated June 13 2022 - 12:14am, first published June 12 2022 - 10:15pm
HORNS UP: The Central West Blue Bulls colts celebrate after an unbeaten campaign. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

IT was the Friday night before a single game had even been played at the NSW Country Championships that Central West Blue Bulls colts co-coach Shane Cantrill had the feeling his team were going to be champions.

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

