Zero lives lost on western region roads this Queen's Birthday long weekend

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated June 14 2022 - 9:42pm, first published 9:30pm
While there was no lives lost on western region roads, there were 25 major crashes and 373 people caught speeding. Picture: File

While there were no fatal crashes on western region roads this Queen's Birthday long weekend, police said the number of people still caught speeding and drink-driving was "unacceptable".

