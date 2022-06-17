Cool weather, warm stories

The winter chill keeps creeping up on us around Mudgee and we don't even get to enjoy any snow. Despite most of us staying indoors, there is still always plenty happening around the place. Check out our What's On guide for the best.
If you would like to promote your event, send us an email.
It's been a great week overall around the Mid-Western Region. Let's take a look back at some of my personal highlights.
Advertisement
The final countdown has begun for the Mudgee Wombats who will make club history this weekend.
Council voted this week to investigate the feasibility of building out electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the region.
Top lad and local boy Shane Martin nabbed a top apprentice award recently.
Hundreds lined the streets of Gulgong as the town hosted another successful Henry Lawson Festival. The first in a few years.
The Mudgee Lakers under 14s boys basketball team created history last weekend becoming the first Mudgee team to qualify for a grand final at the annual Country Championships.
And finally, presented without comment, are a number of the latest reports from Mudgee Local Court.
A Mudgee chef was convicted after sending woman daily derogatory texts, a man was caught behind the wheel days before driving ban was set to end and a Kandos woman attributes abusive behaviour to her 'psychological deficits'.
There's plenty more where that came from, check out the latest local, national and world news - all at the Mudgee Guardian website.
Did we miss anything? If you have a news tip for us or just want to have a chat, you can contact us any time by email at ben.palmer@austcommunitymedia.com.au or jay-anna.mobbs@mudgeeguardian.com.au
Have a great weekend and be excellent to each other.
Editor, Ben Palmer
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.