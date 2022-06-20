Mudgee Guardian

Peter Kirby and Debbie Prest star at Bligh Picnics

By Col Hodges
June 20 2022 - 10:30pm
Ricky Blewitt was in the saddle when Broo Boos won the Bligh Picnic Cup on Saturday. Picture: Amy McIntyre

Forbes trainer Peter Kirby and his partner Debbie Prest, who hold individual trainer's licences, won three of the six races on Saturday at the Bligh Picnics held at Mudgee.

