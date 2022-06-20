The first game for Mudgee Hockey seniors on Saturday saw Oriental Hotel go up against S&S Meats.
S&S Meats won the game 4-3 with one goal each from Nick Seis, Christian Calagari and Simon Gill.
Advertisement
The side were very strong with Oriental's only hope, in some cases, being Lachlan Lawler in goals with some terrific saves.
Shaun Flagg scored two goals and Cecilia McMaster one for Oriental Hotel. Three points went to Nick Seis, two to Shaun Flagg and one point to Lachlan Lawler.
The second game saw Masta Blasta play A1 Earthworx with Masta Blasta taking the lead 4-1.
The first two goals were scored by Jack Marchant with the support of Bec Box for Masta Blasta. Third goal was Simon Gill.
Finally, Dave scales scored for A1 Earthworx with a goliath playoff against Nico loane.
Christian Calagari then took the final goal for Masta Balsta coming off a short corner. Three points went to Robbie Maclean, two points to Angus Marchant and one point to Michael Butt.
Congratulations to Alex Walker-Cooke who made the long journey to play in Grafton at the NSW under 15 State Championships with Bathurst. The boys had a tough competition and have grown with the experience having improved each game over the weekend.
From all at MDHA, we congratulate Alex and look forward to him bringing some of the new found experiences back to share with all our players.
Tara Fisher is a Mudgee Guardian contributor.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.