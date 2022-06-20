Mudgee Guardian

S&S Meats and Masta Blasta prove too strong in the latest Mudgee Hockey senior round

By Tara Fisher
Updated June 21 2022 - 12:20am, first published June 20 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mudgee Disctrict Hockey Assocation senior players on the pitch on June 18. Picture: Supplied

The first game for Mudgee Hockey seniors on Saturday saw Oriental Hotel go up against S&S Meats.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.