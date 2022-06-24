A reduced speed limit for a popular route in Mudgee will come into effect in a number of days, with Transport for NSW citing the changes as a result of increased activity.
As of June 27, motorists who travel along Putta Bucca Road will be required to observe a 20 kilometre drop in speed from 80km/h to 60km/h.
Transport for NSW regional director west Alistair Lunn said the safety of all road users is paramount and why changes such as these are necessary.
"We have seen traffic around Mudgee increase significantly in recent years as the region has become a popular destination for tree changers and tourists. The safety of all road users is always our number one priority," Mr Lunn said.
"In addition, the area around the Putta Bucca Wetlands is known for regular fogs, particularly in the colder months, and visibility can be extremely low at times. A reduced speed limit along this section of the road will make it safer for all."
Signage will be in place to indicate the change to motorists who are advised to slow down in the area and follow directions.
The alteration follows a safety review requested by the Mid-Western Regional Council and various community members.
