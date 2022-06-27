Mudgee Guardian
Subscriber

Clare Elizabeth Gibbons convicted in her absence at Mudgee Local Court

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated June 27 2022 - 3:40am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coolah woman convicted in her absence for crashing car while drunk

A warrant for the arrest of a Coolah woman was issued after she failed to appear at court for crashing her car into a gutter while drunk.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.