Coolah woman convicted in her absence for crashing car while drunk

A warrant for the arrest of a Coolah woman was issued after she failed to appear at court for crashing her car into a gutter while drunk.
Clare Elizabeth Gibbons was convicted in her absence at Mudgee Local Court on June 22 for driving under the influence of alcohol.
According to court documents, police received reports that a white Hyundai Elantra had mounted the gutter on Booyamurra Street in Coolah about 10.20pm on June 22 last year.
Police arrived at 11.09pm and saw Gibbons' car at a 90 degree angle with the lights still on and driver's door open obstructing traffic. At that time the 35-year-old had left the scene.
The court heard Gibbons had mounted the kerb at such a speed that it was stuck on the gutter and wedged on the grass embankment behind.
Police inspected the car and noticed it was warm to touch, the keys were still in the ignition, several empty cans of Jack Daniels and coke were scattered on the floor along with her driver's licence.
A short time later police went to a Maclean Street address in Coolah to locate Gibbons. Upon arrival police noticed she was unsteady, smelt of liquor, had delayed responses, was argumentative and slurring her words.
The court was told Gibbons eventually admitted to driving the vehicle and said she had been drinking throughout the day and prior to the arrival of police.
Officers made further inquiries and found Gibbons was refused service at the Black Stump Inn at Coolah before the crash. CCTV footage captured Gibbons' movements at the facility.
Court documents reveal police believed Gibbons' behaviour to suggest she was 'most definitely' under the influence of alcohol and the reasoning behind the crash.
During open court, Magistrate Susan McGowan said Gibbons' record was "not enviable" before convicting her of the offence.
A warrant was issued for Gibbons' arrest.
