Frog Rock man caught with cannabis hidden in his car, court hears

A Frog Rock man has been sentenced after he was caught with cannabis hidden in his car.
Charles Alfred Rosario Xuereb pleaded guilty in Mudgee Local Court on June 22 to possessing a prohibited drug.
Advertisement
Police said they saw a maroon Holden Commodore traveling south on Church Street in Mudgee before turning left into Meares Street about 4.45pm on April 6 this year, court documents reveal.
Police activated their warning devices at the Meares Street and Honey Lane intersection. Xuereb, who was driving, let the vehicle roll for some distance before stopping completely.
Police approached the 27-year-old who was constantly fidgeting and talking in a fast, nervous manner.
The court heard officers held reasonable cause to suspect Xuereb may be in possession of drugs.
Xuereb and his passenger were informed of the search and asked if they had anything they wanted to declare, both said no.
Before conducting their search police could smell cannabis coming from inside the vehicle, the court was told.
Officers located a clear plastic bag containing cannabis in the sidewall console on the driver's side. The cannabis weighed 12.2 grams.
During sentencing in open court, Xuereb's solicitor Allan Hogan said his client had "been a user for quite some time" to help with mental health issues.
"Cannabis is still illegal in New South Wales. The jury is out on whether it assists with a person's mental health," Magistrate Susan McGowan said.
Xuereb was convicted and fined $250.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.