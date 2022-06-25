"The day has arrived."
The wait is over for the Mudgee Rugby Union Club who launched their new home at the Glen Willow Sporting Complex on Saturday.
The region's rugby fanatics celebrated their first blockbuster weekend at the newly-built burrow on June 25 with all grades at home.
Mudgee Rugby Union president Jeff Hands said the club were thrilled to finally see games held at the highly-anticipated location.
"Everyone is really enjoying the venue, we're spoiled to have this great facility," he said.
"Having the day finally arrive is a bit of a load off my shoulders, I'm definitely feeling more relaxed than I was a week ago. It's good to be here."
The site is the latest extension for Mudgee's premier sporting facility.
