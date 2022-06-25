Mudgee Guardian
Photos

Mudgee Rugby Union Club launch their new burrow at the Glen Willow Sporting Complex

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated June 25 2022 - 2:44am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"The day has arrived."

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.