The Mudgee Wombats launched the region's new home of rugby on the right foot on Saturday, with five of their grades blessing the turf with victory.
The Batties displayed grit and determination across all grades in front of what was described as "one of the biggest crowds" by club stalwart, Ross Smith.
The under 12s kicked off the day with a 56-0 triumph over the Wellington Redbacks, which was followed up by an unfortunate loss for the Mudgee under 14s against the Forbes Platypi (21-12).
Forbes fell victim to Mudgee's under 16s who took a 19-10 win, while the local Colts outfit dominated their Forbes counterparts, 62-0.
The Wombats women made the most of their time slot by playing each other after a late forfeit from Wellington.
Mudgee's reserve grade got a narrow win over the Dubbo Rhinos (30-27) ahead of first grade who proved too good for the Rhinos to win 54-21.
Mudgee Wombats first grade coach, John Carters said for his side to get the win in front of an "outstanding" crowd capped off the day perfectly.
"They couldn't have played much better, they were outstanding. They started the game very well, that was always the plan," he said.
"I'm really glad we could do that for everyone who showed up and also for everybody who worked so hard to get to this day. I'm glad we got to enjoy it with a win.
"There was such fantastic club spirit today, we had a huge line-out this morning for the under 12s at 9.30, the crowd was just outstanding.
"It was great to see the town get behind the Wombats."
