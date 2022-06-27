Family members of missing persons across NSW are being are being encouraged to provide a DNA sample at a pop-up collection centre in Dubbo on Friday, as part of a program to assist detectives with historic investigations.
The familial DNA collection program - which has in the past led to cold case homicides and missing persons cases being soled - will visit regional areas including Dubbo, Broken Hill and Bourke.
It comes after more than 100 biological relatives of missing people visited pop-up collection centres at Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Nowra and Merimbula to provide DNA samples.
The program aims to assist detectives with ongoing investigations into historic missing persons by collecting familial DNA samples from the families of long-term missing persons.
Those interested are asked to provide their DNA sample via buccal swab (inside the cheek), which is then compared against all unidentified bodies and human remains on hand in NSW.
Missing Persons Registry commander, Detective Inspector Glen Browne said the more DNA samples available for comparison, the greater chance of matching a family and providing answers.
"The success of the program relies on collecting as many familial DNA samples as possible so they can be matched against DNA profiles obtained from unidentified bodies and human remains," he said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the familial DNA collection was unable to visit a number of regional locations across NSW as originally planned.
"We will also use the opportunity to interview family members and capture other data and information required for upload to the National Missing Persons Victim System (VOLMPU) database," Detective Inspector Browne said.
"My team at the MPR is determined to see this technology be used to provide answers to loved ones of long-term missing persons, so if that is you, come forward and provide a DNA sample."
Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole said the program was an example of the ongoing commitment of police to reach an outcome in unsolved cases.
"This is a simple, quick action that can result in a lifetime of closure for someone who has lost a loved one and spent years asking why," he said.
"Police are using every avenue available to them so they can give these families the answers they deserve."
The program will be at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Friday July 1, from 10am until 3pm.
It will be at the Back O'Bourke Information and Exhibition Centre in Bourke on Monday, June 27 from 10am until 3pm.
It will also stop at Broken Hill at the State Office Block (Aboriginal Land Councils) on Wednesday, June 29 from 10am to 3pm.
Dates and locations for southern and northern NSW are yet to be confirmed.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
