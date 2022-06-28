Mudgee Guardian
Our People

How a boxing gym changed a Gulgong community for the better

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated June 28 2022 - 3:56am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bill Egan and Mick Cummins inside the ring at the Gulgong Boxing Gym. Photo: Benjamin Palmer

Build it and they will come.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.