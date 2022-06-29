Mudgee man caught drink driving for the third time

Adrian James Riley has been fined $1000 and banned from getting behind the wheel for six months after pleading guilty in Mudgee Local Court to high-range drink driving.
According to information presented in Mudgee Local Court, police were patrolling Sydney Road in Mudgee near the Lions Drive intersection at 10.20pm on April 30 this year when they saw a beige Toyota Camry being driven south.
Advertisement
Police activated their warning lights signalling Riley to stop. The 47-year-old gave his licence to police who asked Riley if he had been drinking.
"I've had two drinks but I'll probably be over," Riley said.
Riley, who has completed the Traffic Offenders Program, tested positive to a roadside alcohol test. He was arrested and taken to Mudgee Police Station.
Riley told police he had three strong gin cocktails between 5pm and 10pm that evening and was driving approximately 20 kilometres to his home at Apple Tree Flat because he couldn't get a taxi.
Police noticed Riley had glazed, watery eyes, was sluggish, unsteady and was slurring his words.
The court heard Riley was subject to an alcohol breath test and returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.175.
During sentencing on June 22, Riley's solicitor Richard Wise described his client as a "social drinker" who "made the most unwise decision to drive his motor vehicle."
"He tried to get a taxi home. It was a two and a half hour wait," Mr Wise added.
Magistrate Susan McGowan suggested Riley "get a bit wiser" after noting his two previous driving with alcohol charges in 2000 and 2008.
"Your record doesn't help you, does it? No," Magistrate McGowan said.
"People in the countryside are just writing themselves off. Don't become a statistic."
Once Riley's disqualification period ends, he must have an interlock device installed in his vehicle for 24 months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.