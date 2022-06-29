Mudgee Guardian

Adrian James Riley pleaded guilty in Mudgee Local Court to third drink-driving charge

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated June 29 2022 - 5:10am, first published 5:00am
Mudgee man caught drink driving for the third time

Adrian James Riley has been fined $1000 and banned from getting behind the wheel for six months after pleading guilty in Mudgee Local Court to high-range drink driving.

