HANDS ON: Mudgee Youth in Agriculture volunteers - Brooke McPherson, Abbey Hamilton and Thomas Wheeler.enjoy the 2019 Mudgee Small Farm Field Days. Photo: File

The Mudgee Small Farm Field Days are back once again, and 2022 promises to be bigger and better than ever. Following two years of cancellations due to COVID, this year will see no COVID restrictions and the return of many exhibitors, meaning visitors are guaranteed to get their money's worth at what is considered by many as the premier field days event in the Central West.

Held on Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9, this year will be the 44th Mudgee Small Farm Field Days. Over 450 exhibitors are expected at the Field Days, an event that attracts close to 20,000 people each year which results in a $5.5 million boost to the local economy.



WELCOME BACK: The Australian Rural Education Centre - home of the Mudgee Small Farm Field Days. Photo: File

The annual two-day, event runs from 8.30am to 4.30pm both days and is focused on promoting innovation and sustainability in agriculture and rural living, making the event just as relevant now as when it was first held in 1977.



There is something for everyone at the Field Days, no matter your interests or age, with a fantastic program planned including a number of talks and demonstrations from industry experts.



There is a lot of interest in the event already so we're hoping for a big event this year. - Cassandra Stanford, General Manager- Australian Rural Education Centre

There will also be a massive range of exhibitors and displays for people to enjoy. Visitors will be able to find anything from garden care and nurseries, tools, and antique machinery, through to yard dog trials, camping equipment, and local crafts and treats. Of course the kids aren't forgotten and they will especially love visiting the animal nursery, building a scarecrow, playing in the hay bale maze, or trying their luck at fishing.



The Mudgee Small Farm Field Days are organised by and hosted at the Australian Rural Education Centre AREC), and are held at 267 Ulan Road, Bombira. For more information, visit www.mudgeefielddays.com.au.



Tickets are available online via 123Tix with the following prices: