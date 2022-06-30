Census data shows Mudgee region residents are older, richer and less religious than five years ago

When it comes to religion, 34.3 per cent of the population now identify as non-religious with 8,827 of respondents choosing the 'No religion, so described' option compared to 5,320 in 2016. It is worth noting that 'No Religion, so described' does not include those who reported Secular and other spiritual beliefs such as Atheism, Agnosticism and Own Spiritual Beliefs, according to the census data. Christianity remains broadly the largest religious group reported overall at 60 per cent - this is a decline of 13.5 percentage points compared to 2016. The number of people that identified at Catholic was steady.

