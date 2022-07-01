Mudgee Guardian
Our People

Hazel Marchant closes the book on a health career spanning more than 40 years in Mudgee

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated July 1 2022 - 2:49am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hazel (front left) holding her grandson Thomas with a group of smiling colleagues at her farewell lunch. Photo: Benjamin Palmer

Hazel Marchant has been a part of the Mudgee Hospital community for more than four decades and on Thursday June 30 she said farewell to a career full of memories.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.