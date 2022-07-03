Rainfall predicted to ease in Mid-Western after weekend of downpour

An ease on the rainfall front is predicted for the Mid-Western region after a wet weekend that saw the closure of numerous roads and parks across the area.
Between 9am and 11.37pm on Saturday, July 2, the Mudgee Airport recorded 18 millimeters of rainfall followed by 37.2 millimeters of rain on Sunday.
Rainfall is predicted to ease from Wednesday after a 95 per cent possibility of showers on Monday and 50 per cent chance of two millimeters of rain on Tuesday.
With a number of roads across the area flooded as a result of the weekend's downpour, the Mid-Western Regional Council have implored residents to exercise caution when traveling.
"Council teams are currently assessing the region's roads for additional road closures and changing conditions, however motorists should always exercise extreme caution if there appears to be water over the road," a post on Council's social media read.
As of 8.30am on July 4, the following roads were closed due to flooding:
Parking and traffic arrangements for the Mudgee Small Farm Field Days have been altered with the Henry Lawson Drive car park flooded.
Glen Willow P1 car park and the Mudgee Race Club area will be utilised.
If you require emergency assistance in flood or storm events, call the NSW SES on 132 500.
For updates on road closures, follow the Mid-Western Regional Council's Facebook page.
