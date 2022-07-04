At a time when COVID-19 reigned supreme and the new site had only just been completed, Mudgee Hospital excelled in patient care as indicated by recent survey results.
According to the 208 people who participated in the 2020/21 Emergency Department Patient Survey, Mudgee Hospital's emergency department (ED) could hardly be faulted, with positive indications across the board.
Among the highest rating results was a glowing review in terms of cleanliness, with 98 per cent ticking the 'very clean' box to give Mudgee Hospital the highest state-wide result in this category.
The care received in Mudgee's ED was 'very good' according to 77 per cent, with 168 individuals indicating they received an appropriate amount of information regarding their treatment.
While in the ED, 87 per cent said they were treated with respect and dignity, meanwhile 174 individuals said the local health professionals were kind and caring.
Seventy-seven per cent of those surveyed said they would speak highly of their experience at the ED, with 165 indicating they would rate their quality of care as 'very good'.
Mudgee Health Council chair, Joe Sullivan said hospital staff are to be commended on the results which speak to the high quality of care offered locally.
"It's a terrific achievement by all involved," Mr Sullivan said.
"To receive such wonderful results whilst settling into a brand new site and managing COVID-19 restrictions, the Mudgee community can be very proud of our hospital service."
The survey was conducted by the Bureau of Health Information.
