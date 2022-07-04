Mudgee Guardian

Mudgee Hospital overcome COVID-19 stressors to excel in patient care according to Emergency Department Patient Survey results

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
July 4 2022 - 6:30am
Jo Whitson, Joe Sullivan, Michelle Haynes, Cath Cameron, Julia Conchie and Kylie Strong. Picture: Jay-Anna Mobbs

At a time when COVID-19 reigned supreme and the new site had only just been completed, Mudgee Hospital excelled in patient care as indicated by recent survey results.

