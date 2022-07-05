Sixteen police officers were honoured at the Orana Mid-Western Police District Awards on Tuesday, July 5, for their service during turbulent times.
A range of awards were presented, recognising long service, outstanding contributions and a dedication to the force.
Advertisement
In his opening address, Superintendent Danny Sullivan, the Commander of Orana Mid-Western Police District, spoke about Sergeant Alexander Riley.
Sergeant Riley is known far and wide for becoming the first Aboriginal person in the state to achieve the rank of Sergeant. He was also awarded the King's Police and Fire Services Medal (KPM) for Distinguished Conduct, now known as the Australian Police Medal.
"Sergeant Riley achieved so much when the world around him was so unfair, the reason he did that was his strength of character," he said.
The Superintendent wanted to invoke the same sentiment among sworn and unsworn police personnel who had carried on with duties during the "the most complex disruption" in the community, the COVID-19 pandemic.
"You are appreciated," he said.
The ceremony was held at Dubbo RSL Memorial Club auditorium. Western Region Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree APM, was among specials guests present at the event.
Wiradjuri elder Aunty Margaret Walker gave the Welcome to Country address, followed by four cultural dances by the Talbragar Wiradjuri Aboriginal Dancers group. The dances represented a stories that could be applied to police service, highlighting qualities like bravery and perseverance.
Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree APM said it was nice to see everyone face to face with family and friends present. He said over the last two years, operations were thoroughly tested and had risen to the occasion.
"Strangely, it seems that when there's a crisis... you actually see police officers morale go up," he said.
"Why? Because ultimately, this is why you're all police... [you're] prepared to risk their lives to save someone else's."
Mark Coulton MP, who was also present at the event, echoed the sentiments of his fellow speakers. He said the pandemic had put extra pressure on societies, and in particular, the police force.
According to him, police had been doing jobs that would not normally be associated with policing in Australia, like checking on people's travel arrangements and places of residence.
Advertisement
"The breakdown in regular routines in some of our country towns... led to [increase in] antisocial behaviour," he said.
Mr Coulton congratulated police personnel who had received awards. As officers in country towns, he said they understood the skill, pressure, and diplomacy involved in their work. He said policing a community they were a part of was different from being an officer in big cities.
"You have my utmost respect," Mr Coulton said.
National Emergency Medal - presented by Mark Coulton MP
National Police Service Medal
Advertisement
National Medal for 15 years diligent service
NSW Police Medal for 10 years ethical and diligent service
Fourth Clasp to the NSW Police Medal - 30 years ethical and diligent service
Advertisement
Second Clasp to the NSW Police Medal -20 years ethical and diligent service
First Clasp to the NSW Police Medal - 15 years ethical and diligent service
Commissioner's Awards
Advertisement
New South Wales Premier's Bushfire Emergency Citation
Region Commander's Certificate of Merit
Region Commander's LEOCON Award
Advertisement
Commander's Certificate of Appreciation
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.