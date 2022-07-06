Mudgee Guardian
Subscriber

Bathurst to host more than 550 league juniors at Group 10 cluster carnival

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
July 6 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The under 13s Mudgee Dragons red in action against the Lithgow Storm on May 7 this year. Picture: Pete Sib's Photography

GETTING a chance to showcase their skills on a representative level - it is an opportunity that has Group 10's young guns excited.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.