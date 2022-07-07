Mudgee and Districts Working Equestrian Club was formed in 2013 as a soley working equitation club and has functioned successfully for eight years.
Throughout that time, the club have had a membership base of over 100 locals, and took teams to state and national competitions who either won or placed at the highest levels within the sport.
Twelve months ago, the club changed from an equitation only club to an equestrian club so that a broader scope of interests and clinics for members could be offered.
After two years of COVID and rained out events, the club look to finally getting a run at things again, and want local riders to know what is offered.
The club run memberships in a financial year, have working equitation on offer, show jumping training days, practice for challenge and working patterns, obstacles of all descriptions, dressage and performance patterns.
While they are not a learn to ride club, experienced mentors on training days are offered to assist people through what may be required at a competition.
Children from 10 years and up who are able to ride unassisted are welcome, with juniors and youths to take an active role in the club and its activities.
Every single month after a few progressive training days, there are competitions with teams often prepared to partake in prestigious events.
Club committee: Sue Geering (president), Syd Harder (vice president), Sam Peninton (secretary/treasurer), Renee Muller (membership officer), Megan Tanti (publicity officer), Bean Baillieu (public officer) and Melissa McGilvray (first aid officer).
