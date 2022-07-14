Preschool is a big step Advertising Feature

PREPARE FOR PRESCHOOL: Importantly, preschool develops social and emotional maturity in young children and the ability to relate well to peers and adults. Photo: Shutterstock

PRESCHOOLS are an engaging place for young children to be, but there's a lot more to it than just having fun.

"It has been said that you can teach a three-year-old to cut out with scissors but it may take a while," an early learning teacher Samantha said.



"Show a six-year-old and they will probably master this in a few minutes.

"In other words, preschools aren't just about getting a child ready for big school but also about socialising such as getting on with their peers.



"Also following a daily routine and important rules such as listening to teachers and sitting still when required."

According to preschool research, there are many benefits for children and families to be gained from preschool.

FIRST DAY: The first day of preschool can be an emotional time for kids and their parents. Photo: Shutterstock

It says a preschool experience:

Empowers children to think, explore, question, wonder and learn how to learn;

Supports children's intellectual and language development and communication skills;

Offers children consistent, experienced, qualified educators to support their learning and development;

Improves children's ability to think, problem solve and reason as they enter school, enabling them to learn more in the early grades;

Develops social and emotional maturity and the ability to relate well to peers and adults, solve conflicts, play cooperatively and be assertive;

Provides a solid platform for life-long learning and education;

Guides children to gain independence, self-esteem and self-confidence, empowering their learning;

Helps children have a greater understanding of the world around them;

Encourages children to be independent learners and to take an active role in their learning;

Supports children to play cooperatively together and learn from their experiences;

Enables children and families the opportunity to belong, to be part of a community, and connect with others.

While providing these benefits to children and their families, preschools are also fun places to be, with varied, exciting experiences planned to meet the needs and interests of children as well as a context to build social connections between families and the community.

It's a source of professional information that supports parenting and places that nurture creativity, thinking and social skills, enabling children to develop a love of learning.

In almost all cases, they are not for profit, with all income from government funding, fees and fundraising re-invested for the benefit of children.