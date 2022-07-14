PRESCHOOLS are an engaging place for young children to be, but there's a lot more to it than just having fun.
"It has been said that you can teach a three-year-old to cut out with scissors but it may take a while," an early learning teacher Samantha said.
"Show a six-year-old and they will probably master this in a few minutes.
"In other words, preschools aren't just about getting a child ready for big school but also about socialising such as getting on with their peers.
"Also following a daily routine and important rules such as listening to teachers and sitting still when required."
According to preschool research, there are many benefits for children and families to be gained from preschool.
It says a preschool experience:
While providing these benefits to children and their families, preschools are also fun places to be, with varied, exciting experiences planned to meet the needs and interests of children as well as a context to build social connections between families and the community.
It's a source of professional information that supports parenting and places that nurture creativity, thinking and social skills, enabling children to develop a love of learning.
In almost all cases, they are not for profit, with all income from government funding, fees and fundraising re-invested for the benefit of children.
