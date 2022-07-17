Mudgee Guardian
Subscriber

Mudgee Dragons down Bathurst Panthers 38-10 in Peter McDonald Premiership

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
July 17 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mudgee Dragons' Jack Beasley attempts to stop Josh Rivett from taking the ball forward for Bathurst Panthers in Saturday's game. Picture: Petesib's Photography

Up 10-6 at half-time in Saturday's Peter McDonald Premiership clash at home against the Bathurst Panthers, things were only going to get better for the Mudgee Dragons.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.