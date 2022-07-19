Mudgee Guardian

Orana Mid-Western Police launch '9pm routine' to drive down break-ins and vehicle thefts

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
July 19 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inspector Mark Fehon outside Mudgee Police Station. Picture: Jay-Anna Mobbs

A new nightly three-step routine is the focus of a local crime prevention campaign being launched by police in a bid to drive down break and enter and vehicle thefts.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.