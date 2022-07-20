A woman has been charged with accessory after the fact to the shooting murder of Frank Smith in Wellington in 2020.
The 55-year-old was arrested at a correctional centre near Kempsy on Tuesday and refused bail.
Police were called to Wellington Base Hospital after a man presented with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, about 4.30pm on April 27, 2020.
The man has since been formally identified as 48-year-old Wellington resident, Frank Smith.
Initial inquiries began by officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District before detectives from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad took carriage of the investigation under Strike Force Libani.
Following extensive inquiries and public appeals for information, detectives arrested 31-year-old Aaron Hegedus in Wellington in October 2021.
He remains before the court.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
