Honoured for their service

PROUD TRADITION: Peter Buttigieg, Roger Cameron, Gary Collins, Peter Glendinning, Gary Brown, and Don Lovett. Photo: Supplied

Western Mines Rescue has honoured former brigade members for their service at a ceremony in Lithgow. Earlier this year, former brigade members attended the unveiling of the new honours board that acknowledges volunteer brigade members who reached the milestone of 25 years of service or more, and who have since retired from the service.

Graham Healey, Training Coordinator at Western Mines Rescue, said that the honours board was a way of preserving the mining history of the region. "Some of the older names on the board date back to 1939 and they would have been involved in responding to various mining incidents in their day.



"The more recent additions have also played a significant role in Mines Rescue and we wanted to recognise their long-term service," he said.



"Some of them have family working in the mines today and have been inspired to become volunteer brigade members like them to help provide peace of mind to our industry and its workers."

Mines Rescue's roots were founded in emergency response in 1926, and today, Mines Rescue continues to maintain emergency response capability to industry and also helps mining operators to manage risk and operate safely through specialised safety training.

Mark D'Elboux, Regional Manager Western Mines Rescue, said that volunteer brigade members were specially trained in mines rescue techniques and emergency preparedness. "It takes a fair amount of commitment as they need to attend regular training throughout the year to remain active.

MUCH LOVED: The late Peter Glendinning points to his name on the honours list. Photo: Supplied

'We present special awards to those who have one hundred per cent attendance over 5 years and 10 years as that is quite an achievement in amongst work and other commitments, but we also acknowledge five, fifteen and twenty-five years of service," he said.



"There are some people who have been part of Mines Rescue since early in their mining careers who are still involved 25 year or more later."

Graham said that researching the names for the honours board had been a rewarding experience. "One of the gentlemen I spoke to told me that when he first joined the Mines Rescue brigade there was a similar board at the station," he said. "He said it was his goal to get his name on the board, so I'm happy we were able to make that happen."

Vale - Peter Glendinning



4/02/1938 - 10/06/2022

Western Mines Rescue recently lost one of its most respected and liked past brigade members. Not just a long serving brigade member, Peter Glendinning was also employed as a 'callman' at the Western Mines Rescue Station where he served under Station Superintendent John Gold.

Peter also cared for the gardens and yards at the mines rescue station; winning 'Lithgow of Garden of the Year' on several occasions.