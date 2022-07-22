Mudgee Guardian

Mid-Western Regional Council to share in NSW Government funding for better lighting along region's roads

By Newsroom
Updated July 22 2022 - 6:26am, first published 5:00am
The Mudgee CBD earlier July, 2022. Picture: Jay-Anna Mobbs

Roads across the Mid-Western region will soon be safer and brighter for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists alike with the installment and maintenance of street lighting.

