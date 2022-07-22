Roads across the Mid-Western region will soon be safer and brighter for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists alike with the installment and maintenance of street lighting.
The Mid-Western Regional Council - along with Dubbo and Narromine Councils - will soon benefit from more than $280,000 from the state government as part of the Traffic Route Lighting Subsidy Scheme.
"Better visibility is a safety win for all road users," Dugald Saunders MP said.
"Under this scheme, we are compensating the Dubbo Regional, Mid-Western Regional and Narromine Shire Councils for operational costs associated with eligible street lighting, which will help reduce the number of night-time accidents."
The subsidy scheme will help cover capital costs for new and improved street lighting, maintenance work, network distribution and energy consumption costs.
